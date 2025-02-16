TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.23. 2,182 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 1.39% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

