Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.07. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 710,290 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 163.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

