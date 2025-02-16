TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Trading Down 16.6% – Here’s Why

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) dropped 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

TX Rail Products Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About TX Rail Products

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

Featured Articles

