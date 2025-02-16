TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 57834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 84.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

