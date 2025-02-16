UbiSoft Entertainment (OTC:UBSFY) Trading Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTC:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 203,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 196,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works.

