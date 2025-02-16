Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.13. Ucommune International shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 9,121 shares.
Ucommune International Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.
Ucommune International Company Profile
Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
