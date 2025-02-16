United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 295,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 152,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

United Health Products Stock Up 16.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

