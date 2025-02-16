United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 19,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 30,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

United Maritime Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is -115.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Further Reading

