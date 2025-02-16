V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 87.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total transaction of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,632.82. The trade was a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $622.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.04. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.74 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.