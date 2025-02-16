V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

