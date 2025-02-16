V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $502,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

