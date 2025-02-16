V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $619,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.