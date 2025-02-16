V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 700,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.