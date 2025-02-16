V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 700,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

