V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 93,316 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,562,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,454 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,619 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,610,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 867,516 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 504,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,337,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 263,925 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

