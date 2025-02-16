Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 487.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.