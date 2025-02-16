Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

