Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.