Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $152.77 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

