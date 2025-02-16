Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $639.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

