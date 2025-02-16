Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $311.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.55.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $305,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,233.98. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

