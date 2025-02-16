Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

