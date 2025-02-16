Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 71,383 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $97,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

