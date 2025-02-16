Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 44,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 190,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

