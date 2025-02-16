Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

