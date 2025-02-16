Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

