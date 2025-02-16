Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

