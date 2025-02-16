Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 141,449 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,498,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 88,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

