Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Erickson Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Erickson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 20.6% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $357.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

