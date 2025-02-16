Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,055,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

