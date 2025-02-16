Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.04. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

