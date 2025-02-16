Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

