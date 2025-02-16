Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.51 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 36.70 ($0.46). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 261,406 shares trading hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.78 million, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.47.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

