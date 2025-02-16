Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 207,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,558,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
