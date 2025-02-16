Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.77 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.27). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 240,142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 580 ($7.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vesuvius

Vesuvius Trading Down 0.4 %

About Vesuvius

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.29.

(Get Free Report)

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.