Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.77 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.27). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 240,142 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 580 ($7.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.
