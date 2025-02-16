VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.
VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile
