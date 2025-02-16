VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Dividend History for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.