Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.92 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 127.80 ($1.61). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.59), with a volume of 168,138 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.92. The stock has a market cap of £144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81.
Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (14.86) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. Victoria had a negative return on equity of 356.44% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria PLC will post 15.8739255 earnings per share for the current year.
Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.
Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.
