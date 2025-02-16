Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the development, publishing, and distribution of video games. These stocks represent ownership in companies that profit from the video game industry, which includes revenue from game sales, in-game purchases, subscriptions, and other related products and services. Investors may buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges to potentially benefit from the growth and success of the video game industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $839.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,513. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -417.88 and a beta of 1.06.

