Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $353.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $356.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

