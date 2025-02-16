Vista Finance LLC Makes New Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 486.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FirstService by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 63,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $175.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

