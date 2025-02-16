Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 357.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Enpro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO stock opened at $192.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $197.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

