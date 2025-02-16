Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 682571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.79.

In related news, Director Michael Konnert bought 10,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,137.00. Also, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$320,000.00.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Featured Articles

