Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.