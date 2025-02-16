Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARM. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

