vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

VTVT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,402,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

