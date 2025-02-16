WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

