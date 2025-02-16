WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after buying an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after buying an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $155.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

