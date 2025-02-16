WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average is $279.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.