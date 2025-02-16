WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Creative Planning raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 138,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $322,217.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,315 shares in the company, valued at $344,573.70. This represents a 48.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,860.70. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,044 shares of company stock worth $2,576,338. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

