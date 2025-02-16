WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $492,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

