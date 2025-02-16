WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $586,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 796,523 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 66,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 65,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

